Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File photo)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File photo)

Struggling with lack of 'dedicated' bureaucracy, AP demands separate cadre

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:17 IST

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Struggling with the lack of a 'dedicated' bureaucracy, the government of the border state of Arunachal Pradesh once again raised the demand for a separate cadre for itself.
While governor of the state Brig (retired) BD Mishra on Sunday met Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh and demanded a separate cadre for the state. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also backed the governor.
"A separate cadre is the need of the hour for a sustainable and seamless development of our State, which I had been pressing for all along. I wholeheartedly thank our hon'ble governor for his proactiveness in taking up the issue with the appropriate office in GOI," Khandu said on Twitter.
The state executive of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had, on October 1, passed a resolution for a separate cadre. This is the second time the demand has been vetted by the state.
Earlier, all party MLAs had passed the demand for a separate cadre in a Legislative Assembly session.
Being a part of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre management, Arunachal gets officers from the collective pool.
Interestingly, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will also take officers from the same pool since they have been designated as Union Territories.
According to those in the Andhra Pradesh government, there isn't any dedicated bureaucracy.
"All development projects suffer because of the temporary service mindset officers come in with," a source said.
"Arunachal is a unique case among the AGMUT cadre," said a government official when asked about what if other states also started demanding a separate cadre for themselves.
"All the other states/UTs are small in land area. Arunachal is the largest state in North-East and most diverse in terms of the number of tribes. By the time an officer understands the ground situation, their transfer orders come. Also, we have sensitive borders, important government schemes take a lot of time to be implemented," the official said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:30 IST

'Indian education system completely against principle of...

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A 21-year-old Madurai-based law aspirant, who recently addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council Social Forum (UNHRC) in Geneva, believes that the Indian education system is totally against the principle of sustainable development goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:28 IST

Uttarakhand: Two dead in accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Two persons died in a truck accident on Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway in Chinyalisour area on Sunday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:16 IST

Delegation of Union Ministers should visit J-K: PDP leader

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A delegation of Union Ministers should visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation in the region after the abrogation of Article 370, PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Sunday said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:13 IST

Vizag: Goddess Kanayaka Parameswari decorated with 4 kg gold, Rs...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees are thronging in large numbers to get a glimpse of goddess Kanayaka Parameswari here who has been decorated with as much as 4 kilograms of gold and approximately Rs 2 crore cash on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:47 IST

Advisors to J-K Guv visit Gurez to take stock of development work

Gurez (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): KK Sharma and Farooq Khan, Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik, took stock of the developmental projects in Gurez valley on Sunday. They asked officials to ensure time-bound completion of various ongoing projects and also interacted with locals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:40 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal showcases 'Balakot airstrike' themed tableau

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): One of the Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata has come up with a unique theme which has managed to attract the eyeballs of the visitors. The uniqueness of this pandal is its concept - Balakot Airstrike!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Delhi: Police arrest father, two sons for stabbing man in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police arrested one man along with his two sons for allegedly stabbing a man in a shop located in Rajouri Garden here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv, Chief Secretary review security, development...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday reviewed the security and development scenario of Anantnag district during a meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:13 IST

UP: Man arrested for making hoax call about bomb at railway station

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Meerut Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly making a hoax call regarding a bomb at the city GRP Railway Station here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:10 IST

J-K Police foils major terror attack; arrests JeM terrorist of...

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:03 IST

AP: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy gets bail after being arrested for...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who was arrested by the police allegedly for threatening a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), was granted bail by a special judicial court on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:56 IST

Delhi: Dairy vendor shot at by unidentified assailants

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A dairy vendor in Karawal Nagar was shot at and robbed by unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

Read More
iocl