INLD members at the protest in Sirsa on Wednesday
Stubble burning: INLD holds protest over cases against farmers

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held a protest in Haryana's Sirsa district on Wednesday against the cases being filed against the farmers in connection with stubble burning cases in the state.
The protesters demanded the Haryana government to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops and to improve the condition of the farmers.
The demonstration was led by INLD Women's Wing Principal General Secretary Sunaina Chautala and Indian Student Organisation National President Arjun Chautala.
Speaking to the media, Sunaina Chautala stated that the government should provide the appropriate rates to the crops produced by farmers to ease their burden.
"For the last five years, the government has been over-burdening the farmers. This time, they should provide them what is their right, otherwise this protest will keep going on," she said.
In the same regard, Arjun Chautala stated that this is a matter of justice for the farmers.
"This was a major issue even during the previous elections. The prices of crops like paddy and cotton are very low in the market, which is why the farmers are unable to afford the basic facilities to survive. The government must increase MSP of crops to enable the farmers to live a better life." he said.
On the issue of stubble burning, Arjun Chautala stated that the government is making excuses based on a mere two days of stubble burning.
He said: "The farmers are not happy with burning crop residue, but the process of removing the stubble from the farms can cost nearly Rs 15-20,000 to a farmer, which he is unable to afford. This can only be rectified if the government should make arrangements so that the farmers can get a better rate for their crops."
A memorandum was also submitted to the district administration by the INLD leaders.
Earlier, several farmers were penalised by the District Administration for continuing to burn the crop residues in the state that have caused a high level of pollution in Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Punjab regions. (ANI)

