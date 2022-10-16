Student arrested for taking UPSSSC PET using admit card of another person

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): A student from Lakhimpur Kheri was found taking the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) using the admit card of another person, said the Pilibhit police on Sunday.

The Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested."



The Addl SP said that interrogation is underway.

Teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

