Student brutally beaten by goons in UP's Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Hapur Police has registered a case against unidentified people after a 10-day old video of a group of miscreants beating a BBA student went viral.

In the video, the unidentified persons can be seen recklessly beating the student with sticks, severely injuring him.

Lucky Sharma, the BBA student beaten by miscreants told ANI: " The goons in the video regularly called me for ransom which I had refused to pay. While I was coming back to my home from college in the evening a group of people stopped me near the Hapur Dehat Police station and took me to an unidentified location. They beat me mercilessly with hockey sticks and iron rods."

"After I regained consciousness, I was forced to ask a passerby to call my family as the miscreants had taken away all my belongings, including the mobile phone." He added.

Sarvesh Mishra, ASP Hapur told ANI: "The video doing the rounds on social media is 10 days old. We have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). We have identified some of the miscreants who had beaten the student and will arrest them soon." (ANI)

