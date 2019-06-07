Student commits suicide in TN after failing to clear NEET

Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): A girl student, named Monisha, from Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram committed suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination here on Thursday.

Earlier, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Monday night by consuming poison.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-12, after the results were announced.

Last year, 17-year-old girl Anitha, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district had committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence, after failing to get admission in medical college based on NEET marks.

Anitha was spearheading the fight against NEET exams and had impleaded herself as one of the respondents in a top court case challenging NEET. However, she killed herself a week after the Centre declared that Tamil Nadu cannot be exempted from the examination.

On a related note, over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the national medical entrance exam at 2,225 centres across the country on May 7, results of which were declared on Monday. (ANI)

