Student dies by suicide in TN's Kallakurichi: Protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): Violence broke out on Sunday in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice after a Class 12 student died by suicide.

Protesters entered the school and vandalized school property and set ablaze school buses as they sought justice over the death of the Class 12 girl.

On Sunday, more than a thousand people staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice for the student's death. Protesters pelted stones at the police van.

Police tried to control the situation but the protestors damaged the police vehicle. A few policemen also sustained some injuries.

Appealing for peace, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted, "Violence worries me. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

According to Police officials, "the deceased girl died by suicide on Tuesday night in the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her forcing them to study all the time."

The student death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death). (ANI)