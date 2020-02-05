Student leader booked for 'objectionable comments' at anti-CAA protest in Maharashtra

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A student leader was booked here on Tuesday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the comments he allegedly made during his speech at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest on February 1.

"A student leader named Salman Ahmed has been booked under sections 153, 109 and 34 IPC for the objectionable comments he made against the government and Citizenship Amendment Act during his speech at an anti-CAA protest on February 1," Vijay Kumar Magar, SP Nanded, told ANI.

Ahmed has been booked under several IPC sections for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race.

People have been staging protests against the citizenship law in various parts of the country after Parliament last year gave nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which became an Act after receiving President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

