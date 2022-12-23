Student partying with man befriended via gay dating app jumps from fourth floor to save himself from harassment

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A 19-year-old Delhi University student, living in a PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, jumped from the fourth floor of a building to save himself from harassment at a friend's flat.

According to the Delhi Police, the student had gone to his friend's flat late on Tuesday night to party. The two had befriended each other through Blued App, which is reportedly a Gay Dating App.

The duo used to talk through WhatsApp and video calls and planned to meet and party on Tuesday.



However, when the student reached his friend's flat, some boys who were already present there, started harassing him and behaving in an objectionable manner.

When the young man decided to leave the party and return, the boys apparently blocked his way.

Distressed and fearing the situation, the student jumped from the fourth floor to escape.

People on the spot came to the rescue and admitted the student to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police arrested two boys involved in the matter under Section 308 of IPC. (ANI)

