Student registration for JNU winter semester to take place from January 1 to January 5

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Registration of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for winter semester 2020 will take place from January 1 to January 5, 2020.

A circular issued by the varsity Vice-Chancellor said student registration for the winter semester 2020 will take place, as per the academic calendar, from January 1, 2020 to January 5, 2020 (including Saturday and Sunday).

It said that students who have completed their academic requirements of the monsoon semester 2019 and have obtained their clearances from different sections including Chief Proctor's office and IHA will go through the normal registration process.

"The students, who have not completed their academic requirements of the monsoon semester 2019, but have obtained their clearances from different sections including Chief Proctor's office and IHA, will be allowed to provisionally register during the registration period and their registration will remain valid only if they complete all of their academic requirements of the monsoon semester 2019 by January 20, 2020," the circular said.

The winter Semester 2020 for all students, including the provisionally registered students, will begin on time as per the academic calendar.

Meanwhile, the JNU VC said in a letter that all deans and chairpersons will ensure that all evaluations, examinations, and grading of provisionally registered students is completed on or before January 20, 2020. (ANI)

