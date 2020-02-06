Student suspected with Coronavirus kept under observation in Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A student from Rohtak, who was studying in China and returned to India on January 28, has been kept under observation in a hospital here and his samples have been sent for Coronavirus testing.

The student is kept under observation at PGIMS hospital here after he approached the doctors complaining of a sore throat, cold, fever and headache.

Doctor Dhruv Chaudhary, said, "He is stable. Samples have been sent to Pune. We are not taking any chances and this student who came back from China, was having headache, fever and sore throat so we have kept him under observation."

The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

