Students arrive at SSLC examination centres in Karnataka, went under thermal screening

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, students in Kalaburagi who came to write the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams, went under thermal screening on Saturday morning.

The students were seen lining up in neat rows for the screening outside the examination centre.

Moreover, in Shimoga, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eeswarappa visited the examination centre of the SSLC Board to review the preparations.

Not only that, police have been deployed near the examination centres to ensure that people abide by the social distancing norms and cover their faces with masks.

"All arrangements have been done to conduct the SSLC exams today. Police has been deployed on a large scale. Social distancing is being maintained and they are making sure that people wear their masks all the time," said Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep, Karnataka.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has so far recorded as many as 11,005 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 3909 cases active cases and 6916 have been cured.

A total of 180 people have died due to the lethal infection in the state so far. (ANI)

