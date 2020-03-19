Students arrived from Bangladesh in Srinagar quarantined, parents protest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The students, who arrived from Bangladesh at Srinagar International Airport on Thursday, have been quarantined at pre-designated locations by the district administration, after police dispersed their parents who were protesting against the quarantine process.

These students were to be quarantined as a precautionary measure in view of the spread of COVID-19 according to the directions of District Magistrate Budgam.

The medical authorities at Srinagar International Airport had requested these students to cooperate for the said quarantine process to which they did not agree and started to protest, breaking windows or glass panes of Srinagar International Airport arrival area.

At the same time parents of these students also started a protest outside the arrival terminal of the Airport. The airport authority and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) then called in local police for resolving the issue.

"The police party along with magistrate reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but they did not budge and continued with vandalism. Therefore, the police party on the directions of the magistrate, using all restraint, dispersed the protestors," the Kashmir Police said.

Students were later sent for quarantine at pre-designated locations by the district administration.

Police have urged all the members of society to cooperate with it in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

