Students can also apply for re-evaluation, says ICAI president on protests by CA candidates

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday said that the students who have been protesting against alleged error in evaluation of papers can also apply for re-evaluation.

"Under the coding system, nobody can identify which answer paper belongs to whom. Ten per cent of papers is reviewed to ensure quality check. Students can also apply for re-evaluation," said Prafulla P Chhajed, president of ICAI.

Speaking to ANI, the ICAI president said: "Our acting secretary Rakesh Sehgal is available at the head office to talk. I request students to meet him and give their complaints. The students who see any error in their checking should write about it to the examination department."

"We are going to appoint an independent expert committee and its report will be shared with the government," he said.

He further said that students are an integral and important part and they should write to the ICAI regarding their demands and suggestions. "The expert committee will see to their demands and discussions will be made with the government in this regard," he said.

On being asked if there is any fault in the evaluation, he said: "There is no fault in the evaluation. However, if there is any error, then we are here to rectify that."

"The students should write to the Examination Committee, which will give them a response in a time-bound manner," he said.

CA students on Monday protested against the ICAI urging the body to end its alleged practice of "moderating" the results of examinations held by it.

The protestors had gathered outside the headquarters of the ICAI near ITO office here to stage a demonstration.

Tarun Choudhary, a protesting student, said: "We are protesting against the moderation of the results in the exams held by the ICAI. Candidates are not given marks even in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ). This is done under Section 39 of the CA Regulation, which gives the ICAI the right to manipulate marks in order to maintain their passing ratio." (ANI)

