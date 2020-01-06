Students continue protest at Gateway of India in solidarity with JNU

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Scores of students continued their protest at the Gateway of India here on Monday against the violence which broke out at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5.

The students who are from different colleges are sloganeering against the Central government and are exhibiting solidarity with the JNU students injured in yesterday's violence.

The students and activists had gathered here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.

Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.

Yesterday, a few students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had also expressed solidarity with JNU students by carrying out a march.

The students carried placards with "IIT Bombay stands with JNU", "Save JNU", "Down with Gundaraj", among other slogans, written on them.

Students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune similarly held a protest against the violence in JNU.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 18 students have been taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)