Students forcibly prevented from appearing in university exams: DUSU

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Monday claimed that some student groups forcibly stopped students from appearing in examinations to protest against the new citizenship law.

In a statement, ABVP-dominated DUSU said that its president Akshit Dahiya was attacked by the protesters when he went to the spot to help students enter the examination hall.

The DUSU said that it fully supported the Citizenship Amendment Act, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

"When the affected students called the DUSU president for help, he immediately reached the spot and asked the protesters to continue the protest but not force any student to either join their agitation or boycott the examination," said the DUSU.

DUSU president Dahiya was attacked by the protesters leading to clashes between agitating students and the union's office bearers, it alleged.

Reacting to the incident, Dahiya said: "The students called me for help and when I went there, I was attacked by them. Most of them were not even students of DU."

He said the protesters raised anti-national slogans, which he said, could not be tolerated in the university premises.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded action against those who allegedly attacked Dahiya.

"Outsiders should be identified and the action should be taken against them," ABVP's Delhi unit media in-charge, Ashutosh Singh, told ANI over the phone.

Singh alleged that some people including some left-leaning teachers spread rumours that examinations were being postponed against the law.

"Action should also be taken against left-leaning teachers, who were spreading rumours that examinations will be postponed in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, " he said.

Examinations in the university began in the last week of November and will run through the last week of December. (ANI)

