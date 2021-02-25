Students from Nursery to Class 2 to be promoted; no offline exams till Class 8 : Delhi Govt's guidelines

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): All students from Nursery to Class 2 will be automatically promoted to the next class in the academic session 2021-22, the Directorate of Education Delhi said in its assessment guidelines to schools released on Wednesday.

"All current students of Nursery to std II shall be promoted to the next class in academic session 2021-22. The purpose of this assessment is to understand the impact of an alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under prevailing circumstances," said the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi.

It added that the data of this assessment will also help the Directorate of Education in determining the course content and learning strategies for the next session.



"The students from class KG to class 2 will be given grades on the basis of winter break assignments and responses to online or offline worksheets shared with the students during COVID pandemic via digital modes or WhatsApp or in-person by the parents or guardians," it added.

Issuing the guidelines for grading in government-run and aided schools for assessment for the current academic session, the Directorate of Education (DoE) noted that schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all teaching and learning activities were conducted online

"Since no classroom teaching-learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, formal mode of pen and paper assessment is replaced by assessment based on subject wise assignment or projects from class 3 to class 8 for all the government and government-aided schools." (ANI)

