Students from Nursery to Class 8 to be promoted sans exams, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): As schools across the national capital continue to remain closed amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that students studying in Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted directly to the next standard.

"Students studying in Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted directly to the next standard, under Right to Education," Sisodia said here.

"For Nursery till Class 8 students, one activity/project will be sent to their parents every day through SMS and recorded phone calls," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

