Students holding India and US flags to welcome US President Donald Trump in Gujarat. Photo/ANI

Students hold India. US flags to welcome President Trump in Ahmedabad

ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:44 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Standing near the Sabarmati Ashram with the national flags of India and the US in their hands, students of Sola Bhagwat school will welcome the US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will be in Ahmedabad today.


