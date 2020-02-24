Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Standing near the Sabarmati Ashram with the national flags of India and the US in their hands, students of Sola Bhagwat school will welcome the US President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and other dignitaries who will be in Ahmedabad today.
Students hold India. US flags to welcome President Trump in Ahmedabad
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:44 IST
