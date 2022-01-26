Students in Bihar protest against Railway Board's NTPC exam results, set train on fire in Bihar's Arrah

Arrah (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Students protesting against the alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Bihar's Arrah.



An official said that the videos of the mischief have been shot and the accused will be arrested after the investigation.

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 held a protest on Tuesday at the Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results.

Hundreds of students blocked the Kolkata-New Delhi main railway line at Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna.

Notably, the results of the RRB NTPC for the CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2.

Patna district magistrate (DM) Dr Chandrashekhar Singh informed that the protestors had hampered the train services for nearly five hours and said that action will be taken against the culprits.

Later, the protestors were removed from the railway station. (ANI)

