Students in Visakhapatnam pray for Chandrayaan-2 success

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Students and teachers at a government school in Visakhapatnam's Malkapuram area held special prayers on Sunday for the success of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite.

Students of the Malkapuram Government High School wished "all the best" to the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) working on the space programme.

The students also made a model of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLVMKIII) carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The launch of the spacecraft is scheduled at 2:51 am on July 15.

Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The total mass of the satellite is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever set foot. No country has attempted this feat before. (ANI)(ANI)

