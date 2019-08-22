Students must play proactive role in development of society instead of only looking for jobs: Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday advised students to play a proactive role in the development of the society instead of merely looking for jobs.

Addressing the fourth convocation of the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said that the convocation ceremony is keeping alive the tradition of gurukuls that motivates students to speak the truth, follow the right path and indulge in self-study.

Speaking at the event in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Adityanath said, "Students must come forward for the successful implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme that is aimed at supplying potable water to every household by 2024."

"Technological institutes must also come forward to help in pollution control measures and also contribute their expertise in building affordable houses for the underprivileged," he said.

Referring to the importance of technology in multiple fields, the Chief Minister said it has helped tremendously in proper distribution of food grains by linking Aadhaar with ration cards and installing e-pos machines at ration shops.

"This has also helped in checking corruption at various levels besides helping the government save crores of rupees. Today, people are able to buy wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg," he said.

Speaking about his battle against encephalitis, he said, " I fought a 25-year-long battle against encephalitis. Many people have succumbed to this disease since 1977 to 2017. However, after the formation of the BJP government in the state, we launched various awareness drives which have helped in checking the spread of encephalitis."

Mentioning about some of the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Since 2014, around 50 crore people have been linked to Ayushman Bharat Yojana while over 2.5 crore citizens have been given houses." (ANI)

