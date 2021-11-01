Students of Allahabad University raise awareness about eco-friendly Diwali through sand art

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Students of Allahabad University are spreading awareness about an eco-friendly Diwali through the medium of sand art.

Through this sand art, various important aspects of Diwali such as Rangolis, lamps etc are shown that the artists want the people to preserve. Artists also encourage the use of less-polluting variety of crackers, such as green crackers.

"Diwali is the festival of lights and should be celebrated with lights, peace and harmony, not crackers that spread pollution. Hence with sand art, we're trying to put across the message. We hope to see people celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year," said an artist named Varsha to ANI.





Another student named Ajay said, "We have made sand art based on Diwali. Through this, we are trying to make people aware of the need to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali, like using only green crackers so that we can keep our environment clean. We have also made a rangoli and depicted it as an ancient tradition. People must make it home and not use stickers. Rangoli has its own importance. We have also made diyas."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year. (ANI)

