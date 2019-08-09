Representative Image
Representative Image

Students of Andhra school put forth grievances in front of Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A group of girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Somandepalli village here broke down in front of the state's Backward Class (BC) Welfare Minister M Sankar Narayana while complaining about the problems they face in school.
Narayana was on a surprise visit to the hostel on Wednesday when the students of class 9 made complaints against a teacher, claiming she never takes care of them.
The students alleged that she never teaches in the classroom and is hooked to her phone during class hours.
The teacher admitted her mistake and pleaded in the presence of the minister that she will not repeat her mistake. She also apologised to the students.
The students also alleged that the same situation is prevailing in all KGBVs in the state.
The minister assured to take stern steps so that the conditions are improved. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:09 IST

Keeping Jammu and Kashmir under Centre's control a well thought...

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and keeping them under the direct control of the Centre was a "well thought" decision and asserted that under the new system, the region will be freed from terrori

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 00:06 IST

Modi calls for building new Jammu and Kashmir, says Article 370...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with a promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity and urging the youth to take charge of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:28 IST

Pranab Mukherjee conferred with Bharat Ratna: Proud moment,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee and daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Thursday were elated at their father being conferred with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna at a grand ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:17 IST

Sept 17 should officially be celebrated as Hyderabad liberation...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Telangana BJP will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare September 17 as liberation day of Hyderabad so that it can be celebrated officially, the party's state unit chief said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Jammu University to remain closed tomorrow, exams postponed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All academic institutions, including the Jammu University, will remain closed on Friday, a government order read.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:06 IST

J-K: Administrative officials reach out to public, ensure...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Days after the central government announced abrogation of Article 370 and other measures concerning Jammu and Kashmir, administrative officials on Thursday reached out to people in different districts to assess public grievances and for ensuring the a

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath to chair roundtable with top defence, aerospace manufacturers

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will interact with top defence and aerospace industry leaders at Vigyan Bhawan on August 9, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:03 IST

J-K: Governor reviews arrangements for return of Hajis

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In continuation of his daily update meetings with the administration about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued several directions for facilitating movement of people in need and reviewed arrangements for

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:51 IST

Very concerned about Wayanad, will take it up with PM: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:29 IST

BJP nominates Neeraj Shekhar for UP Rajya Sabha by-poll

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday declared former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate for the by-poll to Rajya Sabha's lone seat from Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:28 IST

Modi reaches out to JK people, says Article 370 has given only...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of Article 370 which has given them only "separa

Read More
iocl