Students of Andhra school put forth grievances in front of Minister

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): A group of girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Somandepalli village here broke down in front of the state's Backward Class (BC) Welfare Minister M Sankar Narayana while complaining about the problems they face in school.

Narayana was on a surprise visit to the hostel on Wednesday when the students of class 9 made complaints against a teacher, claiming she never takes care of them.

The students alleged that she never teaches in the classroom and is hooked to her phone during class hours.

The teacher admitted her mistake and pleaded in the presence of the minister that she will not repeat her mistake. She also apologised to the students.

The students also alleged that the same situation is prevailing in all KGBVs in the state.

The minister assured to take stern steps so that the conditions are improved. (ANI)

