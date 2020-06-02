Students of Bhopal institute protest against converting it into quarantine centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Students of Bhopal's Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Tuesday launched a protest against turning their institute into a quarantine facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

"College is unlikely to open on time if it is turned into a quarantine facility," said one of the students while speaking to ANI.

The students especially girls were seen holding placards with a slogan "Do not make MANIT into a quarantine centre".

One of the students vacating the hostel said, "I am a third-year student at MANIT, but I am forced to take all my things from the hostel as it is being converted into a quarantine centre and there is no surety how safe our things will be here. We are definitely against this." (ANI)

