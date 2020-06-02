Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Students of Bhopal's Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Tuesday launched a protest against turning their institute into a quarantine facility to treat COVID-19 patients.
"College is unlikely to open on time if it is turned into a quarantine facility," said one of the students while speaking to ANI.
The students especially girls were seen holding placards with a slogan "Do not make MANIT into a quarantine centre".
One of the students vacating the hostel said, "I am a third-year student at MANIT, but I am forced to take all my things from the hostel as it is being converted into a quarantine centre and there is no surety how safe our things will be here. We are definitely against this." (ANI)
Students of Bhopal institute protest against converting it into quarantine centre
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:57 IST
