Students protest against construction of temple in Bangalore university campus

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI): The students at Banglore University are on a protest against the construction of the temple within the university campus area.

Protesters alleged that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is unauthorisedly constructing the temple by encroaching the university land and it would affect the academic environment at the university.

Speaking to ANI, the student said, "the authorities were constructing the temple illegally and we do not need the temple in our campus".

On the other hand, after the intervention, the university administration stopped the work and assured the students that it would consult them before deciding on the matter.

Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Priyank Kharge said, "Bangalore University is unitedly saying that they need better infrastructure, a state art library for the university and they don't want any religious activities to happen in the university. In spite of that, the govt has taken unilateral decisions without due consultation and processes followed by the board".



Students are very clear and saying that please do not divide us into religious lines and we are here to study, added Kharge.

In the last 3 years, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government has not done anything.

"In the last 3 years, the BJP govt has not done anything. CM Basavaraj Bommai is admitting that he is completely failed in tackling the issues of Bengaluru. CM stills blame the Congress for what is happening in Bengaluru", Priyank Kharge added.

Taking a dig at BJP Kharge also added, "We thought that PM Modi will be a game changer but unfortunately, he is becoming the name changer. What has happened in Kartavya's path? It is just renovation and they have just beautified it PM Modi is just trying to retro himself with all these projects".

Meanwhile, the construction work of the Ganesha temple is going on with the security of the police, on the other side, the students are thinking of starting a legal battle against the authorities. (ANI)

