Students protest against dress code diktat in Hyderabad college

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Students of St. Francis College for Women staged a protest here on Monday against the dress code order imposed by the college.

The college management had passed a diktat that only long kurtas with sleeves were to be worn by students even as it banned sleeveless and other such dresses.

A large number of students and alumni joined in the protest against the implausible order. (ANI)

