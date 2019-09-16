Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Students of St. Francis College for Women staged a protest here on Monday against the dress code order imposed by the college.
The college management had passed a diktat that only long kurtas with sleeves were to be worn by students even as it banned sleeveless and other such dresses.
A large number of students and alumni joined in the protest against the implausible order. (ANI)
Students protest against dress code diktat in Hyderabad college
ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:20 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Students of St. Francis College for Women staged a protest here on Monday against the dress code order imposed by the college.