Students protesting against CAA in Hyderabad for last 16 days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Protest by students of government medical college here are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) entered its 16th day on Wednesday.

"This is the second war of Independence. They want that all things should be in saffron but we will not let it happen," said a protesting student.

Syeda a student said: "We are protesting against CAA and NRC which is unconstitutional and inhuman"

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

