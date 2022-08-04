Students take oath not to fly kites during duration of Independence Day programme

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday appealed to kite fliers in the Old Delhi area to avoid kite flying on Independence Day due to security reasons.

A senior Delhi Police officer informed that a team under the supervision of the inspector rank officer has been constituted to visit schools and advise students not to fly kites in the Old Delhi area on Independence Day.

Police also made the students take an oath that they will not fly kites on August 13, 14 and 15 between 6 am to 9 am. They have also assured the Police that they will follow the instructions.

"We have also held a meeting with 300 regular kite fliers active in Old Delhi and the surrounding area and 50 kite shop owners. We have sensitised them and requested their contribution to safety and security on Independence day at Red Fort," he said.



"We have identified the buildings near Red Fort where policemen will be deployed to keep watch and alert senior officers regarding any flying object approaching restricted space," said he said.

After the event, Delhi Police has also planned to fly kites from the terrace of the police station just to cheer with kite flyers, he informed.

Police are much concerned regarding kite flying on August 15 as it is the national capital's unofficial kite-flying day. And a stray kite falling inside the high-security area inside the Red Fort could cause security issues.

On August 2, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora chaired a meeting with senior police officers and took stock of the security situation in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Police said that multi-layered security arrangements will be placed and around 5000 policemen will be deployed in and around the Red Fort. Apart from this, agencies like NSG, SPG and ITBP have been put on high alert. (ANI)

