Students at a school in Jammu on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Students at a school in Jammu on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:45 IST

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A large number of students on Thursday thronged their schools, which have reopened after a fortnight of their closure in view of the abrogation of Article 370.
"We are happy to be back. Due to holidays, our teaching was badly affected. Our teachers are making efforts to complete the syllabus. More friends are expected to join us this week," said Amjif Hussain, a student while speaking to ANI.
"Now the atmosphere here is okay. We will now regularly attend school. Exams are just around the corner. We will put in more efforts to complete the syllabus," said Muhammad Hussain, another school student.
"It is a matter of happiness that schools have been reopened. Today, around 300 students have come to attend the classes. More students are expected to join within a few days," said a senior staff member of the Government Hari Singh Higher Secondary School, Jammu.
After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the local authorities had ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and shops in the wake of security concerns.
Earlier this month, Parliament had revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019, reorganising the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:59 IST

Fourth Aadhaar Seva Kendra gets operational in Hisar

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Fourth stand-alone Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) has become operational on a dry run in Haryana's Hisar town on Thursday, said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:58 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic: Raja

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said abrogation of Article 370 was undemocratic and an assault on democracy and warned that a similar fate could befall other states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:56 IST

NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra in the Jalpaiguri rape case, urging him to intervene in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report to the survivor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:52 IST

Bhopal: Congress workers protest outside CBI office against P...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here against the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram by the agency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:51 IST

Panaji: Amit Shah chairs 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:50 IST

Chennai: Congress workers protest against Chidambaram's arrest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday protested against former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's arrest in INX Media case in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:47 IST

Haryana: CM Khattar conducts roadshow in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted a roadshow in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:45 IST

UP: Man sets ablaze woman after she refuses to marry him

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A woman allegedly suffered 60 per cent burn injuries after she was set ablaze for refusing to marry a local goon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:44 IST

Jodhpur HC defers hearing in Vadra's Sky Light Hospitality case...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing in a petition pertaining to the Jodhpur Sky Light Hospitality case, in which businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen Vadra are accused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:43 IST

CBI, ED doing their job: UP Dept CM Maurya on Chidambaram's arrest

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday stated that central probe agencies were doing their job in the INX media case by arresting former union minister P Chidambaram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:42 IST

Mamata slams Centre, says manner of Chidambaram's arrest 'very...

East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Centre stating that the process of arresting senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with INX media case was "incorrect" and handled in a very bad manner.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:39 IST

Let Army check authenticity of my remarks, will submit proof:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): After stoking controversy with her comments on the ground situation of Jammu and Kashmir, political activist Shehla Rashid on Thursday defended herself and stated she will submit evidence to substantiate her claims once Army conducts an inquiry.

Read More
iocl