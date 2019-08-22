Students throng schools in J-K after restrictions are lifted

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:56 IST

NCW sends notice to West Bengal DGP on Jalpaiguri rape case

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday sent a notice to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra in the Jalpaiguri rape case, urging him to intervene in the matter and submit a detailed action taken report to the survivor.