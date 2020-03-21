Students vacate DU hostel complex in view of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19, students residing in the Delhi University (DU) hostel complex have started vacating the facility as a precautionary measure to check the disease.

Since the students were asked to vacate the hostel only on Friday, they were facing hardships. They are taking the help of their relatives and friends to ensure that they are able to vacate the complex within 24 hours.

Foreign students, who have little or no option to return their respective countries, are continuing to stay back. For their care, a few helpers will be working. The mess will remain open for them.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India till Saturday is 258 including 39 foreigners. Till now, four people have died in the country, each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

