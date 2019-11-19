Students want to make JNU centre of Urban Naxals: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday criticised the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for protesting and said that they want to turn the varsity into a centre for 'Urban Naxalites'.

"The demand for the rollback of fee hike is just an excuse. Rs 300 is nothing for the JNU students, nor do they value the amount," said Singh.

Singh also stated that the reason for the protest was to raise the flag of Urban Naxals, and further called the students 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.

"They always misbehaved with the good students, teachers and the media. They celebrate terrorists like Afzal Guru. This behaviour is not acceptable for the country," he said.

Slamming Congress leader Digvijay Singh for supporting the JNU protest, Giriraj Singh said: "Digvijay Singh does not know that this is the land of Gurukul, and the guru is given the position of God. These students are destroying our culture. Students should come to the college to study, and not to become goons."

Singh also stated that the opposition parties are unhappy with the work that is being done in the capital, so they do not want the parliament to run smoothly.

Earlier, protests began after the university hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

The fee was, however, partially rolled back. Now, the room rent for single-seater rooms will be charged Rs 600 per month, while it will be Rs 300 for those students who come from the below poverty line (BPL) category. (ANI)

