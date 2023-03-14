Students' wing of BRS stages protest against Telangana Guv for not giving assent to University Recruitment Board Bill

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): Students' wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday staged a protest against Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for not giving assent to the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill.

A heavy police force was deployed at the protest site. Several youth leaders were detained by the police.

There is a rift between the Telangana Governor and the ruling BRS government over several pending Bills despite clearance by the legislature.



Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana government moved the Supreme Court against the state Governor over the same.

Telangana government mentioned that 10 Bills are pending with the governor for assent since September 14, 2022.

The government urged the top court to declare that the inaction, omission and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate qua the assent of the bills by the Constitutional functionary of the Governor as highly irregular, illegal and against the Constitutional mandate.

Telangana government also urged the top court to issue an appropriate direction, to the Governor of Telangana, to forthwith give assent to the Bills pending, namely, the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022, The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, The Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2023. (ANI)

