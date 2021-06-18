Studies show chances of hospitalisation among HCWs reduce by 75-80 pc after Covid vaccination: Govt

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Studies have shown that after COVID-19 vaccination the chances of hospitalisation among healthcare workers (HCWs) reduce by 75-80 per cent even after contracting the infection, the health ministry said in a briefing on Friday.

"Studies show that chances of hospitalisation are 75-80 per cent less in individuals vaccinated against COVID. The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent in vaccinated persons," Dr VK Paul said.

He added that good coverage of vaccines amongst the health care workers have saved thousands of lives of the health care workers in this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal informed that the recovery rate now stands at 96 per cent and the country is witnessing a downward trend in active cases.

"We have been witnessing an increase in the recovery rate since May 3, which now stands at 96 per cent. We are seeing a downward trend in active cases. Between June 11 and June 17, the overall positivity case was less than 5 per cent in 513 districts," he informed.

As many as 62,480 new COVID-19 cases and 1,587 deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases dropped below the 8-lakh mark after 73 days.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,97,62,793 including 7,98,656 active cases and 3,83,490 deaths.

The daily positivity rate in India now stands at 3.24 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.80 per cent. The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive day.

With 88,977 fresh discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 2,85,80,647.

As recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 36th consecutive day, the recovery rate in India stands at 96.03 per cent. (ANI)