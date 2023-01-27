Study reveals Yogi Adityanath 'best CM' of country; surpasses Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] January 27 (ANI): The latest study has revealed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is considered the best Chief Minister of the country.

According to the Mood of the Nation survey, 39.1 per cent of respondents consider CM Yogi Adityanath as the best performing chief minister in the country while with 16 pc and 7.3 pc votes respectively, the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are the remote second and third choices of people in terms of performance.

The survey was conducted in 30 states.

India Today and C Voters have conducted a Mood of the Nation survey to know the public rating of the performances of the state governments. In this survey, people were asked questions regarding the best-performing Chief Minister and the quality of governance in different states of the country.

According to the survey, while CM Yogi's popularity is on the rise because of his work, the popularity of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declined significantly (6 pc) as compared to August 2022, when he emerged as the choice of 22 per cent people.



Similarly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's popularity, rated number three with 7.3 per cent, has also dropped by about one per cent compared to August 2022.

The survey further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win 70 seats if the Lok Sabha polls were to be held in Uttar Pradesh today.

The survey conducted this month further revealed that the BJP and the NDA are likely to win 70 seats with 49.3 per cent votes while the opposition parties including Congress, SP and BSP will get 10 seats if Lok Sabha elections are held today in the state. It is worth mentioning here that during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, NDA got 64 seats in UP whereas SP got 5, BSP 10 and Congress only one seat.

The popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took charge of UP in 2017, is increasing across the country. In the last 6 years of the Yogi government, a lot of work has been done in the state regarding infrastructure development including, rail, road and waterway connectivity, uninterrupted power supply as well as law and order. Today Uttar Pradesh has become the number one state in the country in terms of expressways.

UP is the top state in the country in terms of good governance. Apart from this, UP has also surprised everyone by becoming the second state in the country in terms of ease of doing business. In this sequence, Yogi Adityanath has drawn the attention of entrepreneurs from across the country towards Uttar Pradesh by bringing 25 industry-friendly policies. (ANI)

