Study suggests formula to help probe black holes: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that a new study by the scientists from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences has suggested a formula that can help probe black holes by assessing the spectrum emitted from the accretion discs around black holes.



Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "A new study by scientists from Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, under DST India, has suggested a formula that can help probe black holes. This formula can assess the spectrum emitted from the accretion discs around black holes."

"Black holes (BH) cannot be observed directly, but their presence can be detected by the huge amount of energy that is liberated through the temporary accumulation of matter outside the BH, before it dives into the BH, a process called accretion," he added. (ANI)

