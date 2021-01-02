Sub-Inspector dies by suicide in UP's Bulandshahr district

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A female Sub-Inspector (SI) of Anupshahr police station in Bulandshahr district died allegedly by committing suicide in her house, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday.

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from the incident spot.



"The SI Aarjoo Pawar (30) who was deployed at Anupshahr police station in Bulandshahr district committed suicide. She was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan, by the landlady. A call was received at the police station. The police officials reached the incident spot and did the videography of the area. On being sent to the hospital she was declared brought dead," Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh told ANI.

"A suicide note was found in which she held herself responsible for her death," he added.

The police official further said that the deceased Pawar's family has been informed and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

