Sub-inspector performs last rites of COVID patient in AP's Krishna district

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): In a humanitarian act, a police officer and another man buried the dead body of a COVID-19 patient as per government rules in Krishna district on Tuesday.

According to the police, 72-year-old P Subbarao hailing from Vekanuru village in Avanigadda Mandal had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. He isolated himself from his family. Later, he consumed pesticide and died by suicide.



"Nobody was willing to perform the final rites of Subbarao due to the fear of coronavirus. However, Avanigadda Sub-Inspector Sandeep, a villager namely Shiva and members of village panchayat came forward," said the Avanigadda police.

Sub-Inspector Sandeep wore a PPE kit and buried the dead body as per the government rules and regulations, they added.

Senior police officials and villagers appreciated Sandeep for being a good Samaritan. (ANI)

