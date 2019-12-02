Sub-lieutenant Shivangi becomes first woman pilot for Indian Navy

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Sub-lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot for the Indian Navy on Monday.

Shivangi was born in the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

She was commissioned into the Indian Navy last year after her initial training.

Shivangi joined operational duties at the Kochi naval base today.

She will be flying the Dornier surveillance aircraft of the Indian Navy. (ANI)

