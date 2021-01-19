Subhash Chandra Bose helped in uniting people: Grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): As the Centre decided to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas', grand nephew of the leader, Chandra Kumar Bose on Tuesday said Netaji helped in uniting people of all communities.

Speaking to ANI at his residence, Chandra Kumar Bose said, "Subhash Chandra Bose united all the communities and formed 'Azad Hind Fauj'. We all should follow Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology of inclusive polity."

Chandra Kumar Bose added, "If we follow his ideas, Subhash Chandra Bose's ideology will save the nation from disintegration."



While welcoming the announcement by the Centre, he said the people of India have already been celebrating January 23 as 'Deshprem Diwas'.

"Netaji was India's liberator. We welcome the announcement but people have been celebrating January 23 as Deshprem Diwas. It would have been more appropriate, had the Central Government announced it as Deshprem Diwas but we are happy about the announcement," he said.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

