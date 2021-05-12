Subject Expert Committee gives nod to Covaxin for Phase 2, 3 trials on children aged 2 to 18 years

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials on children aged between two to eight years old, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Covaxin is one of the two vaccines being manufactured in India at present and has been developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

The firm on Tuesday informed that it has been supplying its COVID-19 vaccine directly to 18 states since May 1.

"Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our vaccine," the company tweeted.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam are among the 18 states where the company has been supplying the vaccines directly.

Following the Government of India directives, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had earlier announced that it will provide Covaxin to state government hospitals at the rate of Rs 400 per dose. (ANI)