Submit death reports of COVID-19 patients within 48 hours: Odisha government to hospitals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] September 23 (ANI): Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday directed all government and private hospitals, allotted for the treatment of COVID-19, to submit death reports within 48 hours of the death of a patient for a state-level audit.

The hospitals have also been directed to submit reports related to the COVID test status and investigation into the death of patients within the same time frame.



All deaths of the COVID-19 positive patients are being audited at the state level to determine the cause of death.

The hospitals have also been directed to record all pre-existing diseases with signs and symptoms at the time of admission of a patient, along with a report on the treatment of the concerned co-morbid condition.

Further, COVID-19 test after death is being discouraged to avoid undue delay in the release of bodies and harassment of families. (ANI)

