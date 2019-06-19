Subramanian Swamy meets Uddhav Thackeray; likely to discuss Ram Mandir issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 18 (ANI): BJP MP Subramanian Swamy arrived at the Matoshri Niwas here on Tuesday to meet Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The two leaders are likely to discuss the Ram Temple issue as the meeting comes just after the Shiv Sena Chief's visit to Ayodhya.

Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray, on Sunday, had visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine. Apart from this, eighteen Shiv Sena MPs had also reached the city.

"Since Lok Sabha Session is slated to begin from tomorrow, I, along with Shiv Sena's 18 MPs, went to the temple to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I will keep coming to the city," he said.

The Shiv Sena Chief had asserted that under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no one will ever be able to stop the construction of Ram temple.

Thackeray further went on to say that "Both Shiv Sena and BJP are adherents of Hindutva. BJP must respect the feelings of the people who made them victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections." (ANI)

