Subsidy coverage to areca crop to be extended: Karnataka CM

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said steps will be taken to extend the subsidy to the areca crop.

Bommai on Sunday held a mage roadshow of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vijaya Sankalp Yatra in Hosadurga assembly constituency in Chitradurga.

After the roadshow, CM Bommai addressed a public meeting.



He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works in Holalkere.

"Many schemes are covered under the drip irrigation scheme. SC/ST communities are given a 90 per cent subsidy. The areca is included in horticulture and for the general category, it has been increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent. Steps will be taken for the extension of coverage," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here when asked about the demand from the areca growers to give the subsidy for drip irrigation.

On the strike threat by Neeraganti and the cleaning staff in local bodies seeking the government pay scale, Bommai said it is common to see a more number of strikes during the poll time. But he was aware of the problems of Neeraganti and resolve them by calling them for a meeting.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's probable visit to Chitradurga, he said, "The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the Chitradurga district is not fixed. Several proposals have gone but so far there is confirmation from that side. Dates may be decided in the next two or three days."

Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in the coming months. (ANI)

