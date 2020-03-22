Suburban train services to be reduced to bare minimum on March 22: Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): In the wake of Janata curfew being declared on Sunday, the suburban train services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad will be reduced to a bare minimum, said Indian Railways officials on Saturday.

"The actual number of trains that will run on March 22 will be decided by the respective zonal Railways as per the assessment of local conditions and requirements," the official added.

Besides, the passenger trains originating between the intervening night of March 21-22 to 10 pm of March 22 shall not run, they added.

"However, the passenger trains originated before the intervening night of March 21-22 will complete its journey," the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Mail express trains and Intercity trains from 4 am to 10 pm on March 22 will remain cancelled, though the trains that had already started before this time slot will complete its journey.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

