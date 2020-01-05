Such acts of violence, anarchy won't be tolerated: HRD Ministry on JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Sunday condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated.

"It has come to Ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated," tweeted Ministry of HRD.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students' Union (JNUSU) traded blame for the attack on the students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his shock over the violence at the JNU and said how will the country progress if students are not safe in the university campuses.

"I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?" tweeted Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister's tweet came after the attack on campus.

According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the University following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.



In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)