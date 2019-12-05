Sudan factory blast: Tamil Nadu CM seeks PM Modi's help

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Noting that six people from Tamil Nadu are among those injured or missing in the LPG tanker blast in Sudan, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the matter for the early identification of the missing people, as well as for the provision of best medical care for the injured.

"It is learnt from media reports that several people have lost their lives after a fire triggered an explosion in a ceramic factory in Khartoum, Sudan. It is also learnt that among the Indian nationals, three of them hailing from Tamil Nadu are missing and another three have been admitted in the local hospital," Palaniswami said in a letter addressed to PM Modi.

Palaniswami said that India embassy in Khartoum may be directed through the Ministry of External Affairs to "update the details of the affected persons immediately so that the distressed families back home get clear cut information of the condition of their near and dear ones."

At least 18 Indians are among the 23 people killed in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan's capital Khartoum, the Indian embassy here said on Wednesday.

As per a detailed list issued by the embassy, as many as 16 Indians are missing after the incident, while seven have been hospitalised, three of which are in a critical condition.

"As per the latest reports, but so far not confirmed officially, 18 are dead," the Indian embassy said in a release. "Some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt."

The explosion occurred while a gas tanker was unloading its cargo at the factory, as per a statement by Sudan's Council of Ministers, as cited by Xinhua news agency. (ANI)

