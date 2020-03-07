Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): A Sudanese national, Mohammed, studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh was found dead on Friday.
"The body has been brought here under suspicious circumstances. We don't know the cause of death yet. We have informed the embassy about the incident," police said.
A police investigation is underway. (ANI)
Sudanese national found dead in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
ANI | Updated: Mar 07, 2020 13:01 IST
