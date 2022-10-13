Sudanese national found moving suspiciously in Hyderabad with expired visa deported

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing apprehended a foreign national with an expired Visa who was found moving suspiciously at Zaheera Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, said a press release on Thursday. The foreign national was deported to Sudan.

The foreigner belongs to Sudan and had been staying illegally in Hyderabad even after the expiry of his Visa in 2018, added the press release.

On enquiry, it was revealed that the said Sudan national came to India in 2015 on a Student Visa. The same visa expired in 2018 itself there after living in Hyderabad illegally and moving with previous drug offenders, as per the statement.

Upon credible information said, the foreigner was apprehended in Zaheera Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and deported to his native country i.e., Sudan after following the due process of FRRO Hyderabad.

The above apprehension was made under the supervision of Chakravarthy Gummi, Deputy. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad-Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Hyderabad City, P. Ramesh Reddy, Inspector of Police, H-NEW, C. Venkata Ramulu, Sub-Inspector of Police, H-NEW and H-NEW Team. (ANI)

