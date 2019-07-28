Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik won People's Choice Prize at USA [Photo/ANI]
Sudarsan Pattnaik wins People's Choice Prize at Boston International Sand Art Championship

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:54 IST

Boston (USA), July 28 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has added another feather to his cap by bagging People's Choice Prize at the Boston International Sand Art Championship on Sunday.
Pattnaik sculpted his sand art based on the global issue of plastic pollution with a message inscribed "Save our Ocean", which fetched him the award.
"All over the world we have beautiful oceans but plastic is polluting them. So from the past few years, I am trying my best to communicate through my art about the issue," he said in address after receiving the prize in Boston.
Giving out details about the sand art, Pattnaik said, "It took me three days to prepare the basic model and two and a half days to sculpt it. I dedicate my prize to the entire nation. I also want to thank the entire world who voted for me and cheered for my country here," Pattnaik said.
A total of 15 sculptors participated in the competition.
In 2017, the Odisha based Pattnaik had won the jury prize gold medal at the Xth World Sand Sculptures Championship in Moscow, Russia. (ANI)

