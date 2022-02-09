Sudden lockdown during COVID 1st wave left thousands of migrant workers abandoned: TRS leader Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday hit out at the Central government over the announcement of sudden lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19, alleging that thousands of migrant workers were left abandoned by the Centre.



Taking to her Twitter handle, Kavitha said, "It was the central government who announced a sudden lockdown, leaving the whole country in severe shock and confusion. KCR garu understood the plight of migrant workers who were abandoned by the Central government and stood by them."

She also posted an old video of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Press Conference where he talked about taking good care of migrant workers.

"Migrant workers are like our family and the state government considered them as partners in the development process," said KCR in the old video. (ANI)

